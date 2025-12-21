Police search for 3 teens after 62-year-old beaten on CTA bus

The Brief Chicago police are searching for three teenage males accused of beating and severely injuring a 62-year-old passenger on a CTA bus on Dec. 16 around 5:40 p.m. The attack occurred on a northbound Cicero Avenue bus in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue as it approached the I-290 expressway from Roosevelt Road. The suspects are described as teens wearing blue, red with a fur hood, and gray with a white hooded jackets; police are asking anyone with information to contact Area 4 Detectives or submit an anonymous tip.



Chicago Police are searching for three teens who allegedly beat and severely injured a 62-year-old on a CTA bus, according to police.

What we know:

On Dec. 16 around 5:40 p.m., three teenage passengers allegedly beat and severely injured a 62-year-old on a CTA bus in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue. The northbound Cicero Ave. CTA bus was approaching the I-290 expressway from Roosevelt Road.

The suspects are described as a male in his late teens wearing a blue jacket, a male in his mid-late teens wearing a red jacket with a fur hood, and a male in his early-mid teens wearing a gray jacket with a white hood.

(Chicago Police)

Anyone who can identify an offender or saw the incident should contact Area 4 Detectives at 312-746-8251 (Det. Griffith #20494, email: stuart.griffith@chicagopolice.org) or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JJ524602.