Gary, Indiana’s Comeback: Why Mayor Eddie Melton Jr. Says the City Is Ready for the Chicago Bears

For years, Gary, Ind. has been defined by what it lost — population, industry, and confidence.

Once labeled one of the most dangerous cities in the country, Gary became a symbol of decline rather than potential.

But Mayor Eddie Melton Jr. says that narrative is outdated.

"We are changing the story of Gary," Melton said. "This city has always had the bones. Now we’re putting the investment and leadership behind it."

What we know:

Melton took office in December 2023 as Gary’s 22nd mayor, inheriting a city still battling blight—but also one experiencing its most significant momentum in decades.

Under Melton’s leadership, Gary is moving forward with major development projects, including a $100 million convention center next to the Hard Rock Casino.

"We’re building real destinations here," Melton said. "Not just for visitors, but for the people who live in Gary."

The city is also seeing nearly $4 billion in investment from companies like FedEx, Indiana Sugars, U.S. Steel Gary Works, and the Lake County Convention Center — investments expected to create nearly 2,000 full-time jobs over the next two-and-a-half years.

Those dollars are fueling new housing developments and expanded resources for families across the city.

Chicago Bears:

Now, Gary is part of a conversation few expected.

The Chicago Bears are considering Northwest Indiana as a potential future home, following years of stalled negotiations in Illinois.

Melton believes the move wouldn’t sever the team’s identity — it would expand it.

"You can still be the Chicago Bears in Gary, Indiana," Melton said. "You can’t replicate the history, the tradition, or the fan base that already exists here."

Northwest Indiana has long been Bears country, with generations of fans living just miles from Chicago.

"We are very ingrained in the Chicagoland area," Melton added. "That connection doesn’t stop at the state line."

Dig deeper:

Melton points to Gary’s size and transportation access as major advantages.

The city covers 52 square miles, slightly larger than San Francisco, offering space many major cities no longer have.

The South Shore Line runs through the city, including Miller Beach, where million-dollar homes sit just steps from Lake Michigan. Downtown Gary already has a train station, with another planned.

Then there’s the Gary-Chicago International Airport, which already handles corporate and cargo flights.

"Sports teams already fly in and out of this airport," Melton said. "That’s something we can build on.

The city is now working to attract commercial airlines, making travel easier for fans on game days.

"We have the longest runways in the Chicago area," Melton said. "That’s a real asset."

Local perspective:

Melton says development isn’t just about landing an NFL team—it’s about improving daily life for residents.

The Tolleston Opportunity Campus is one example. The campus houses the Crossroads YMCA, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, and Methodist Hospitals, with amenities like an aquatics center and e-gym.

"This is about investing in people," Melton said. "We used federal funding to make this a 40- to 50-million-dollar project that serves families right now."

The other side:

Gary still faces challenges. Blight remains visible, and trust takes time to rebuild. But Melton, a Gary native now raising his own family in the city, believes the momentum is real.

"This city helped build the United States of America," Melton said. "Our history matters, and so does our future."

Whether or not the Chicago Bears ultimately choose Northwest Indiana, Melton says Gary is no longer waiting to be defined by the past.

"We’re not asking people to believe in potential," he said. "We’re showing them progress."