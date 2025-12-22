Chicago police seek driver after double fatal hit-and-run
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help to identify a driver after a double fatal hit-and-run early Sunday in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the South Side.
What we know:
Police say the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 11700 block of South Marshfield Avenue.
Investigators say a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee with Illinois license plate FR19482 struck two pedestrians and fled the area. Both pedestrians died from their injuries.
SUV involved in fatal Morgan Park hit-and-run | CPD
The SUV has since been recovered, according to police. The driver, however, has not been identified.
What's next:
Anyone with information can call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com using reference number JJ530479.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.