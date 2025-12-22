Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police seek driver after double fatal hit-and-run

By Nic Flosi
Published  December 22, 2025 6:07am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Two pedestrians were killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday in Morgan Park.
    • Police say a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee struck the victims and left the scene.
    • The vehicle has been recovered, but the driver has not been identified.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help to identify a driver after a double fatal hit-and-run early Sunday in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the South Side.

What we know:

Police say the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 11700 block of South Marshfield Avenue.

Investigators say a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee with Illinois license plate FR19482 struck two pedestrians and fled the area. Both pedestrians died from their injuries.

SUV involved in fatal Morgan Park hit-and-run | CPD

The SUV has since been recovered, according to police. The driver, however, has not been identified.

What's next:

Anyone with information can call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com using reference number JJ530479.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyMorgan ParkNews