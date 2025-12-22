Chicago police seek driver after double fatal hit-and-run

The Brief Two pedestrians were killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday in Morgan Park. Police say a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee struck the victims and left the scene. The vehicle has been recovered, but the driver has not been identified.



Chicago police are asking for the public’s help to identify a driver after a double fatal hit-and-run early Sunday in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the South Side.

What we know:

Police say the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 11700 block of South Marshfield Avenue.

Investigators say a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee with Illinois license plate FR19482 struck two pedestrians and fled the area. Both pedestrians died from their injuries.

SUV involved in fatal Morgan Park hit-and-run | CPD

The SUV has since been recovered, according to police. The driver, however, has not been identified.

What's next:

Anyone with information can call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com using reference number JJ530479.