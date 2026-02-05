How we graded every Chicago Bulls deal at the NBA trade deadline

The buzzer sounded. The NBA trade deadline has passed.

After the dust settled, the Chicago Bulls made a handful of deals to situate themselves financially and with draft capital.

Here’s how we graded the Bulls’ trade deadline deals.

Bulls acquire Saric and two second-round picks

Bulls acquire: Dario Saric, two second-round picks

Bulls send: Emmanuel Miller

The Bulls were ready.

When two teams in the league were making moves to position themselves financially for other moves they wanted to make, the Bulls pounced.

They acted as a third team to take on a contract and were rewarded with two draft picks.

This was a sly move, but a good one, by the Bulls’ front office.

Grade: A

Bulls land Jaden Ivey in 3-team deal

Bulls acquire: Jaden Ivey and Mike Conley Jr.

Bulls send: Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric.

The optics of this trade get a bit better knowing the Bulls moved Mike Conley Jr. right after, meaning they won’t have to worry about the $10 million he’s still owed.

The Bulls were able to flip Huerter, who never really found his shot consistently in Chicago, and Saric for a flier on a 23-year-old guard who has averaged 15 points per game through his first five years in the league. Ivey might not have worked out in Detroit, but he gets a fresh start in Chicago.

There’s no guarantee the oft-injured Ivey will work out. But, he’s a younger player who could find a way to stick on the Bulls’ roster as they complete their overhaul this summer. At 23, Ivey fits with the younger crowd the Bulls have with Matas Buzelis, Noa Essengue and Josh Giddey.

Giving him a runway to succeed in Chicago is the kind of swing the Bulls needed to take, and it comes at a rather minimal cost.

Grade: A

Bulls send Nikola Vucevic to Boston

Bulls acquire: Anfernee Simons and a second-round pick

Bulls send: Nikola Vucevic and a second-round pick

This return might seem underwhelming, especially considering what the Bulls gave up in 2021 to get Vucevic. The reality is that the Bulls reportedly get the most favorable second-round pick that Boston has, between second-rounders from the Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks or Portland Trail Blazers.

That most likely will be the Pelicans’ pick, which is slotted to be No. 32 overall. That’s virtually a late first-round pick and could have some good value for the Bulls if a player they grade highly slides.

The 2026 NBA Draft is expected to be one of the best drafts in terms of how deep it is with experienced college players and talented one-and-done players.

But, trading Vucevic with no real player at center behind him is a rather telling sign the Bulls are punting on the rest of this season and Simons is just another players in a glut of guards the Bulls might not have room for.

Grade: B

Bulls trade Coby White to Charlotte

Bulls acquire: Collin Sexton, Ousmane Dieng and three second-round picks

Bulls send: Coby White and Mike Conley Jr.

Sexton and White are two similar players. Sexton is more of a starter and is more efficient than White. However, White can provide more explosive plays and production off the bench in Charlotte.

This benefits both teams.

It also benefits the Bulls to shed Conley’s contract as they prepare for the summer. Dieng is the piece that can help the Bulls right away, as the Bulls lack size after sending Huerter, Vucevic and Saric in trades.

Getting three second-round picks gives the Bulls ammo to use in future trades, or to use in future drafts, is an asset. Getting three second-rounders with Sexton is why this grade is a B.

Sexton is a productive player the Bulls could experiment with in the remaining games this season to see how he plays alongside Buzelis, Giddey and other young players they’re going to retain moving forward.

Still, this is a trade that should have happened a year ago.

If the Bulls moved White a year ago when his value was higher and prepared for the 2025 or 2026 NBA Drafts, the Bulls would be in a much better position to accomplish what they want to do.

Grade: B

Bulls send Ayo Dosunmu to Minnesota

Bulls acquire: Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller and four second-round picks

Bulls send: Ayo Dosunmu and Julian Phillips

This one stings a bit.

Not only do the Bulls part with a home-grown player that bled Chicago vividly, but they send him to a contender and receive an underwhelming return.

Dosunmu is a talented player who can play both ways and can come off the bench. In an offseason that includes a draft with plenty of players who can help the Bulls next season, only coming away with one draft pick for this upcoming draft doesn’t feel like enough for a player like Dosunmu.

Grade: D

Bulls trade Dalen Terry to New York

Bulls acquire: Guerschon Yabusele

Bulls send: Dalen Terry

Dalen Terry was a first-round draft pick by the Bulls, but his potential never materialized.

So, the Bulls sent him to New York, and the Knicks promptly re-routed him to New Orleans in another trade for Jose Alvarado.

Getting Guerschon Yabusele added a post player to the Bulls rotation, along with another expiring contract to the books.

Grade: B

Bulls send Dieng in a 3-team trade for Nick Richards

Bulls acquire: Nick Richards

Bulls send: Ousmane Dieng

The Bulls’ seventh and final trade sent the 6-foot-9 forward to Milwaukee for the 6-foot-11 Richards, mainly because the Bulls needed some height.

Heading into this trade, the Bulls had Jalen Smith, Guerschon Yabusele and Lachlan Olbrich at center. Now, Richards enters the mix as a depth player alongside Miller.

This just a move they needed to make to fill out the rest of the roster for the remainder of the season.

Grade: C