St. Charles daycare teacher charged after giving chewable laxative to young children: police

The Brief Yizel J. Juarez, 23, of Sycamore, has been charged after allegedly giving a chewable laxative to three children at a St. Charles daycare. Police say the victims were all two years old or younger, and Juarez faces multiple counts of attempted aggravated battery and child endangerment. Juarez turned herself in and was released from custody; investigators are asking anyone with information to contact St. Charles police.



A St. Charles daycare teacher has been charged after giving a chewable laxative to three children, according to the St. Charles Police Department.

What we know:

Yizel J. Juarez, 23, of Sycamore, Ill., has been charged with three counts of attempted aggravated battery or causing bodily harm to victims under the age of 13 and three counts of endangering the life or health of a child.

On Tuesday, multiple parents told police that their child who attended a day care in the 2400 block of West Main Street was given a chewable laxative by one of the facility's teachers.

An investigation confirmed the reports and identified three victims, of two years-old or younger.

Juarez turned herself into the police and was released from custody.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact police investigators at 630-377-4435.