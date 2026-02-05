St. Charles daycare teacher charged after giving chewable laxative to young children: police
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A St. Charles daycare teacher has been charged after giving a chewable laxative to three children, according to the St. Charles Police Department.
What we know:
Yizel J. Juarez, 23, of Sycamore, Ill., has been charged with three counts of attempted aggravated battery or causing bodily harm to victims under the age of 13 and three counts of endangering the life or health of a child.
On Tuesday, multiple parents told police that their child who attended a day care in the 2400 block of West Main Street was given a chewable laxative by one of the facility's teachers.
An investigation confirmed the reports and identified three victims, of two years-old or younger.
Juarez turned herself into the police and was released from custody.
Anyone with information regarding this case should contact police investigators at 630-377-4435.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by St. Charles Police Department.