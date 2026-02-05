Bulls trade Chicago native and Illini product Ayo Dosunmu | Reports

The Bulls have stayed busy this week.

After trading Nikola Vucevic, Dario Saric, Kevin Huerter and Coby White in separate deals, they've made another. Chicago has reportedly traded guard Ayo Dosunmu.

What we know:

The Bulls are trading Dosunmu to the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to reports.

This season, Dosunmu has averaged 15 points per game and 3.6 assists per game. In his Bulls' career that's spanned 324 games, Dosunmu has averaged 10.9 points per game.

After the Bulls drafted the Chicago native and Morgan Park High School alum out of Illinois in the 2021 NBA Draft, he earned 2021-22 NBA All-Rookie team honors.

The Bulls reportedly made their second trade in four days earlier on Tuesday, acquiring Jaden Ivey, a 23-year-old guard who was the fifth-overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Purdue, and Mike Conley in exchange for two players.

Later, they traded Nikola Vucevic to the Celtics for Anfernee Simons. ESPN reported the Bulls and Celtics also exchanged second-round picks.

Then, on Wednesday, the Bulls dealt Coby White to the Charlotte Hornets.

Full trade details

Timberwolves: Ayo Dosunmu and Julian Phillips

Bulls: Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller and four second-round picks

What's next:

What remains to be seen is what the Bulls might do before the trade deadline ends at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The team traded its most valuable assets, and now has 14 second-round picks over the next seven drafts at its disposal. Those picks could be flipped now, traded later or used in their respective NBA Drafts.

The trade with the Timberwolves, the trade to acquire Simons and the swap to acquire Guerschon Yabusele have yet to go official. This might mean more players and specifics might land in those swaps when the team officially announces them in the near future.