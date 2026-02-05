Expand / Collapse search

Metra BNSF trains temporarily stopped after vehicle hits bridge near Cicero

By Will Hager
Published  February 5, 2026 6:51am CST
    • Metra trains were halted in both directions after a vehicle struck a bridge near the Cicero station.
    • The crash happened around 6 a.m. and caused extensive delays, according to Metra.
    • No injuries were reported.

CICERO, Ill. - Metra trains were briefly stopped in both directions after a vehicle struck a bridge Thursday morning in Chicago's western suburbs.

What we know:

The collision happened around 6 a.m. near the Cicero station located at 26th Street and Cicero Avenue, according to Metra officials.

The transit agency said riders should expect "extensive delays." Trains began moving again just before 7 a.m. 

No injuries have been reported.

For real-time updates, head over to Metra's website. 

This story is developing. Check back for new details.

The Source: The information in this report came from Metra.

