Metra BNSF trains temporarily stopped after vehicle hits bridge near Cicero

The Brief Metra trains were halted in both directions after a vehicle struck a bridge near the Cicero station. The crash happened around 6 a.m. and caused extensive delays, according to Metra. No injuries were reported.



Metra trains were briefly stopped in both directions after a vehicle struck a bridge Thursday morning in Chicago's western suburbs.

What we know:

The collision happened around 6 a.m. near the Cicero station located at 26th Street and Cicero Avenue, according to Metra officials.

The transit agency said riders should expect "extensive delays." Trains began moving again just before 7 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

For real-time updates, head over to Metra's website.

This story is developing. Check back for new details.