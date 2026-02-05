Metra BNSF trains temporarily stopped after vehicle hits bridge near Cicero
CICERO, Ill. - Metra trains were briefly stopped in both directions after a vehicle struck a bridge Thursday morning in Chicago's western suburbs.
What we know:
The collision happened around 6 a.m. near the Cicero station located at 26th Street and Cicero Avenue, according to Metra officials.
The transit agency said riders should expect "extensive delays." Trains began moving again just before 7 a.m.
No injuries have been reported.
For real-time updates, head over to Metra's website.
This story is developing. Check back for new details.
The Source: The information in this report came from Metra.