Man hurt in Lake County home invasion now faces multiple gun, drug charges

A Beach Park man injured during a home invasion last month now faces multiple felony charges, including drug and gun offenses after the conclusion of a Lake County Sheriff's Office investigation.

Alan C. Solganick, 67, was arrested Wednesday and charged with:

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Armed violence

Manufacturing/delivery of more than 400 grams of cocaine

Possession of more than 400 grams of cocaine

Felon in possession of a firearm

The backstory:

The charges stem from a Jan. 8 home invasion at Solganick's residence in the 38200 block of North Sheridan Road. Deputies found him suffering from serious injuries to his face and body. Investigators later determined Solganick had been hurt during a struggle with his former neighbor, identified as 47-year-old Brian Wisch.

Solganick told police Wisch allegedly broke into his home with a gun and demanded money. Wisch obtained several hundred dollars from Solganick before allegedly striking him with a pistol in the face and body before fleeing. Solganick was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and later released.

The next day, deputies found Wisch at a business in the 16400 block of Russell Road in Wadsworth. They learned he had a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was taken to an area hospital, was treated and released.

Police said that Wisch had been shot by Solganick during the home invasion. After being shot, Wisch allegedly fought Solganick, wrestled the gun away, and struck him with it.

Investigators also learned that Wisch was allegedly selling drugs out of his home. They obtained a search warrant and found nearly two pounds of cocaine and around $500,000.

Wisch was charged with three counts of home invasion, two counts of armed robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.

What's next:

Solganick is being held in the Lake County Jail ahead of his initial court hearing.