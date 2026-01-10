Suspect broke into Chicago-area home, pistol-whipped victim after being shot: sheriff

The Brief A suspect was charged in connection with a violent home invasion. Brian Wisch was accused of pistol-whipping the 67-year-old victim after being shot. Police later found the suspect and learned he was allegedly selling drugs out of his car.



A suspect was arrested in connection with a north suburban home invasion in which he was accused of pistol-whipping the victim after being shot during a struggle this past week.

The suspect was also accused of selling drugs out of his car and was found with a significant amount of cocaine and cash, police said.

Brian Wisch, 47, was charged with three counts of home invasion, two counts of armed robbery, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian Wisch (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

A little after 8 p.m. on Thursday, deputies were called to the 38200 block of Sheridan Road in Beach Park for a reported home invasion.

They found a 67-year-old victim with "serious wounds" to his face and body. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and later released.

The victim told police he was at home when his former neighbor, identified as Wisch, allegedly broke into his home with a gun and demanded money. The suspect obtained several hundred dollars from the victim before he allegedly struck the victim with his pistol in the face and body before fleeing.

Deputies were unable to find Wisch that night.

The next day, deputies found Wisch at a business in the 16400 block of Russell Road in Wadsworth. They learned he had a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was taken to an area hospital, was treated and released.

Police said that Wisch had been shot by the victim during the home invasion. After being shot, Wisch allegedly fought the victim, wrestled the gun away, and struck him with it.

Investigators also learned that Wisch was allegedly selling drugs out of his home. They obtained a search warrant and found nearly two pounds of cocaine and around $500,000. Police said Wisch is likely to be charged with more drug-related crimes in the future.

A suspect was arrested in connection with a north suburban home invasion in which he was accused of pistol-whipping the victim after being shot during an altercation this past week. The suspect also had drugs and nearly half a million dollars in cash (Lake County Sheriff's Office) Expand

"Through focused, diligent investigative efforts, our investigators quickly identified the suspect and uncovered critical evidence that revealed a much more complex situation, including the recovery of both firearms used in the incident, and a significant amount of illegal drugs and currency," said Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg in a statement.

A suspect was arrested in connection with a north suburban home invasion in which he was accused of pistol-whipping the victim after being shot during an altercation this past week. The suspect also had drugs and nearly half a million dollars in cash (Lake County Sheriff's Office) Expand

What's next:

Wisch was being held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing on Saturday.

Lake County prosecutors intend to ask a judge to keep him in jail.