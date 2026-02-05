Chicago police: Two 14-year-old boys arrested hours after carjacking woman at gunpoint

The Brief Two 14-year-old boys were arrested Tuesday night in connection with a carjacking. Police say a 48-year-old woman was held at gunpoint during the incident. The arrests happened about two hours after the crime.



Two 14-year-old boys were taken into custody late Tuesday, hours after police say they took a woman’s vehicle at gunpoint on the city's South Side.

What we know:

The arrests happened at around 11:11 p.m. in the West Town neighborhood; one in the 1600 block of West Hubbard Street and the other in the 1700 block of West Kinzie Street.

Police said the boys were identified as suspects in a carjacking that happened about two hours earlier in the 7500 block of South Emerald Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood.

According to police, a 48-year-old woman had her vehicle taken at gunpoint.

One of the boys faces three felony charges, including vehicular hijacking with a firearm, attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm. Police said there were also three outstanding warrants associated with the suspect.

The second boy faces a felony charge of vehicular hijacking with a firearm. He also had an outstanding warrant, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.