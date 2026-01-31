Chicago Bulls take part in 3-team trade, acquire veteran forward and 2 draft picks | Reports

The Chicago Bulls have made a trade.

To be more accurate, they took part in a trade, according to reports. The Bulls didn't give anything up. Instead, they acted as a financial buffer to take on an expiring contract.

What we know:

ESPN is reporting the Bulls, Kings and Cavaliers were involved in a three-team trade Saturday night.

The Cavaliers are making the biggest splash, trading De'Andre Hunter to the Kings for Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis.

The Bulls are acquiring two second round picks and forward Dario Saric in this trade. Saric comes from the Kings, who needed to clear some room financially to acquire Hunter, and his contract is worth $5.4 million. That contract will also expire at the end of this season.

Saric has averaged one point per game and 1. 2 rebounds per game in five games played. He's an 11-year NBA veteran.