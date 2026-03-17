Gunfire from passing car injures driver on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A man was shot while driving in South Deering early Wednesday. Police said someone in another vehicle opened fire before fleeing. The victim drove himself to a hospital and is in good condition.



A 28-year-old man was wounded in a shooting early Wednesday while driving in Chicago’s South Deering neighborhood.

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. in the 13400 block of South Crandon Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said the victim was inside his vehicle when a gray sedan pulled alongside him. Someone inside the sedan pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at the victim’s vehicle.

Authorities said the man drove away from the scene and later realized he had been struck. He suffered a graze wound and a gunshot wound to his right arm.

The victim drove himself to St. Catherine Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.