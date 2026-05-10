Stickney mayor, ex-police officer Jeff Walik dies, village says

The mayor of southwest suburban Stickney, Jeff Walik, who also served as a police officer in the village, has died, officials announced.

What we know:

The Stickney Police Department announced Walik’s death on Saturday in a Facebook post, which described him as "a man whose life was deeply woven into the fabric of this community."

Jeff Walik (Village of Stickney)

The post read:

"Long before he served as Mayor, Jeff served this village as a Stickney Police Officer. He wore the badge with pride, dedication, and a genuine love for the people he protected. Even after a career-ending injury, his commitment to Stickney never faded. He simply found another way to continue serving the town he cared so deeply about.

"For many within this department, Jeff was more than a Mayor. He was a friend, a co-worker, a mentor, and part of an era that many still look back on with pride and gratitude. His stories, his humor, and his unwavering passion for this village left a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know him."

The village did not give details on Walik’s death.