Man, 35, killed in Englewood shooting, police say
CHICAGO - A 35-year-old man has died after a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood, according to Chicago police.
Around 4:48 p.m., a 35-year-old man was standing near the sidewalk in the 5600 block of S. Racine Ave., police say. An unknown male suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots at the victim, according to police, and then fled the scene.
The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he later died.
Area One Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.