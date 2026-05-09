Man, 35, killed in Englewood shooting, police say

The Brief A 35-year-old man was shot while standing near a sidewalk in Englewood, police said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later died at the University of Chicago Hospital. The suspect fled the scene, and Area One detectives are investigating.



A 35-year-old man has died after a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Around 4:48 p.m., a 35-year-old man was standing near the sidewalk in the 5600 block of S. Racine Ave., police say. An unknown male suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots at the victim, according to police, and then fled the scene.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he later died.

Area One Detectives are investigating the incident.