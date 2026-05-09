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Chicago police: Two injured in Douglas shooting

By Lauren Westphal
Updated  May 9, 2026 4:26pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Two men, ages 27 and 31, were shot while standing on a sidewalk Saturday afternoon, according to Chicago police.
    • The 27-year-old was hit in the stomach and is in fair condition; the 31-year-old was shot in the arm and is in good condition.
    • Both were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, and Area One detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO - Two men were injured in the Douglas neighborhood on Saturday, according to Chicago police.

Around 12:53 p.m., a 27-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were on the sidewalk in the 3500 block of S. Lake Shore Drive when they were shot by an unknown offender, police say.

The 27-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition, according to police.

The 31-year-old was shot in the right arm and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. 

Area One Detectives are investigating the incident.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department. 

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