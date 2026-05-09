Chicago police: Two injured in Douglas shooting

The Brief Two men, ages 27 and 31, were shot while standing on a sidewalk Saturday afternoon, according to Chicago police. The 27-year-old was hit in the stomach and is in fair condition; the 31-year-old was shot in the arm and is in good condition. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, and Area One detectives are investigating.



Two men were injured in the Douglas neighborhood on Saturday, according to Chicago police.

Around 12:53 p.m., a 27-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were on the sidewalk in the 3500 block of S. Lake Shore Drive when they were shot by an unknown offender, police say.

The 27-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition, according to police.

The 31-year-old was shot in the right arm and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

Area One Detectives are investigating the incident.