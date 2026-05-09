Chicago police: Two injured in Douglas shooting
CHICAGO - Two men were injured in the Douglas neighborhood on Saturday, according to Chicago police.
Around 12:53 p.m., a 27-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were on the sidewalk in the 3500 block of S. Lake Shore Drive when they were shot by an unknown offender, police say.
The 27-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition, according to police.
The 31-year-old was shot in the right arm and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.
Area One Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.