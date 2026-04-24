Federal agents seize 22 firearms, massive drug stash inside Chicago man's storage unit

The Brief A 47-year-old Chicago man, Mario Neustadter, was arrested and charged with drug distribution after allegedly selling fentanyl and methamphetamine to an undercover officer multiple times. A search of his storage unit uncovered 22 firearms and large quantities of drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, and suspected fentanyl, along with dozens of cell phones. The case is part of a DEA-led initiative targeting drug trafficking, with officials warning that such enforcement efforts aim to curb narcotics and related crime.



Federal officers found 22 firearms and over 40 kilograms of drugs inside a Chicago man's storage unit, according to the U.S. State's Attorney.

Mario Neustadter, 47, of Chicago, unknowingly sold fentanyl and methamphetamine to an undercover officer in Chicago three times from January to February 2026, according to a criminal complaint.

Neustadter was arrested on April 7 and has been charged with distributing a controlled substance.

An authorized search of Neustadter's storage unit revealed 22 firearms, approximately 30 kilograms of methamphetamine, 12 kilograms of cocaine, more than two kilograms of suspected fentanyl, and dozens of cell phones, as well as other items, authorities say.

The investigation is part of a DEA-led initiative to protect the country from drugs, called Operation Fentanyl America. Federal agents worked with the Chicago Police Department and Cook County Sheriff's Police Department on the investigation.

What they're saying:

"The arrest and substantial seizures in this case are but one example of the outstanding work being done by the Chicago U.S. Attorney’s Office, the DEA, Chicago Police Department, and Cook County Sheriff’s Office every day to combat drug trafficking and reduce violent crime," said U.S. Attorney Andrew S. Boutros said. "Let this case serve as a warning to criminal drug traffickers: There is no hiding place for those who flood our communities with illegal narcotics."

What's next:

He is being detained until his upcoming trial. The officials noted that the investigation remains ongoing.