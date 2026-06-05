Feds release new details on deadly I-290 shutdown

The Brief Federal investigators determined that the incident that shut down I-290 near Mannheim Road on Thursday was an explosion that killed one person. The FBI said there is no evidence the explosion was connected to any other event and no indication that anyone else was involved. Authorities have not identified the victim, and the Cook County Medical Examiner is expected to release additional details.



Federal investigators have determined that the incident that shut down Interstate 290 near Mannheim Road for hours Thursday was caused by an explosion that killed one person.

Explosion shuts down I-290

The backstory:

The FBI announced Friday that a coordinated investigation involving the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Illinois State Police and other agencies found that the June 4 incident on the Eisenhower Expressway in Westchester was an explosion resulting in a single fatality.

Investigators said there is no evidence linking the explosion to any other event and no indication that any other individuals were involved.

The investigation began around 10:05 a.m. Thursday when authorities responded to a stopped vehicle in the westbound lanes of I-290 near the Interstate 294 interchange. The vehicle, identified by authorities as a Volkswagen Atlas with Illinois license plates, was found on the shoulder near Mannheim Road with windows that appeared to have been blown out.

The response quickly escalated as bomb squad personnel, federal agents and other specialized law enforcement resources arrived at the scene. Authorities closed I-290 in both directions between 25th Avenue and Mannheim Road and also shut down the eastbound I-88 ramp to I-290, causing major traffic delays across the western suburbs.

A bomb squad unit approached and searched the vehicle while investigators processed the scene. The extensive response kept portions of the expressway closed for about eight hours.

Throughout the day, officials stressed there was no known threat to the public. Westchester police said there was no danger to nearby residents, and the FBI later echoed that assessment.

In Friday's update, federal officials said the involvement of specialized resources from multiple agencies was necessary to safely investigate the scene and protect public safety.

"We recognize the significant public interest generated by the law enforcement response and roadway closures," the FBI said in a statement. "The involvement of highly specialized federal, state, and local resources was necessary to safely process the scene and ensure public safety."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the person who died. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to provide additional information regarding the manner of death.

The vehicle was removed from the scene Thursday evening, and all lanes of I-290 later reopened. The investigation remains ongoing.