Round Lake Beach shooting: Man killed, suspect arrested

The Brief A man was shot and killed Sunday night in Round Lake Beach. Police say they have arrested a suspect with help from the Illinois State Police. Investigators believe the victim and suspect knew each other and say there is no ongoing threat to the public.



A suspect is in custody after a man was fatally shot Sunday night in Chicago's north suburbs, according to police.

What we know:

Police responded around 9:30 p.m. to reports of gunfire in the 1200 block of Sunnyside Court in Round Lake Beach.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District, where he later died. His identity has not yet been released.

During the investigation, detectives identified a suspect believed to be responsible for the shooting. With assistance from the Illinois State Police, the suspect was found and taken into custody.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the shooting.

Police have not released the suspect's name or announced any criminal charges.

What they're saying:

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the victim and suspect knew each other and described the shooting as an isolated incident. They do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Round Lake Beach Police Department's nonemergency line at 847-546-2127.