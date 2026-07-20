The Brief Shelter-in-place issued: A shooting in Highland Park prompted police to order nearby residents to shelter in place while officers searched the area. Two persons of interest sought: Police are looking for a man and a woman who were seen speaking with the victim before the shooting. They are considered witnesses or potential suspects. One person injured: The victim was taken to a hospital. Police used K-9 units and drones in the search, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A shooting in Highland Park on Monday prompted a shelter-in-place order as police searched for two persons of interest believed to have spoken with the victim before the shooting.

The backstory:

The shooting occurred in the 300 block of Walker Avenue in Highland Park.

Authorities have not released details about what led to the shooting. Police said they are searching for two persons of interest — a man and a woman — who were seen speaking with the victim shortly before the shooting.

Highland Park shooting prompts shelter-in-place as police search for 2 persons of interest (Highland Park PD )

"They are considered witnesses or potential suspects," police said. "If you see them, please call 911."

Residents in the area were instructed to shelter in place, lock their doors and windows, avoid opening them to unexpected visitors and call 911 with any concerns while officers investigated.

One person was injured and taken to an area hospital. Police also deployed K-9 units and drones as part of the search for the two persons of interest.

What's next:

Anyone with information about the shooting or the persons of interest is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.