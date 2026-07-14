Two girls escape suspicious encounter near Forest View park, police say

The Brief Two girls safe after suspicious encounter: Two girls, ages 11 and 13, ran away screaming after a man in a red or maroon SUV allegedly tried to get their attention near Forest View Park Monday evening. A nearby police officer quickly responded. Suspect description: Police are looking for a heavyset Hispanic man in his 40s with longer, shaggy black hair who was driving the SUV near 45th Street and Wisconsin Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police seek video: Investigators are asking residents to check doorbell or security camera footage recorded between 7:33 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Monday and contact Forest View police with any information.



Two young girls are safe after reporting a frightening encounter with a stranger near a west suburban park, and Forest View police are asking the public for help identifying the driver involved.

The backstory:

Police said the girls were walking near Forest View Park, near 45th Street and Wisconsin Avenue, around 7:30 p.m. Monday when a man driving a red or maroon SUV tried to get their attention.

Investigators describe the driver as a heavyset Hispanic man in his 40s with longer, shaggy black hair.

FOX Chicago spoke with 13-year-old Gretchen McDade and 11-year-old Emy Gil, who said they were on their way to the park when the SUV pulled up alongside them.

The girls said they feared the man was trying to abduct them, so they ran away while screaming for help.

They said a Forest View police officer happened to be nearby, heard their screams and responded almost immediately.

The girls said they remain shaken by the encounter but are grateful they were able to get away safely.

What you can do:

Police are asking residents who live near Forest View Park to check doorbell and home security camera footage recorded between 7:33 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Monday for any video of the red or maroon SUV.

Anyone with information or footage that could help identify the driver is asked to contact the Forest View Police Department.