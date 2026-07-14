Waukegan car show shooting: Suspect arrested, charged with attempted murder

The Brief Suspect arrested: Willie White, 36, of Harvey, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with a shooting at the Scoop Waukegan Car Show and Festival. What happened: Police said a man in his late 30s was shot after an altercation around 7 p.m. Saturday near a private parking lot at the festival. Authorities said it was an isolated incident and no one else was involved. What's next: Investigators recovered a firearm, and White remains in custody pending his first court appearance. The investigation is ongoing.



A suspect is in custody after a man was shot during the Scoop Waukegan Car Show and Festival in downtown Waukegan over the weekend, authorities said.

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Saturday at the Scoop Waukegan Car Show and Festival, 20 S. Genesee St., on the south side of the building near a private parking lot, according to Waukegan police.

Investigators have not released details about what led to the shooting. Police said the victim, a man in his late 30s, was involved in an altercation with another man before he was shot.

Authorities said no other people were involved.

"We want to assure the public this was an isolated incident. Due to the heavy law enforcement presence already stationed at the festival, the scene was contained immediately by on-site first responders who secured the area, provided medical attention, and ensured the safety of festival attendees. The event was directed to end early for the safety of the community and to allow police staff the ability to process the scene for evidence," police said in a statement.

Suspect identified:

Pictured is Willie White, 36, of Harvey. (Waukegan PD )

Police identified the suspect as Willie White, 36, of Harvey. Investigators obtained an arrest warrant charging him with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, both Class X felonies.

White was taken into custody Tuesday, and investigators recovered a firearm, police said.

What they're saying:

"I would like to commend the efforts of the Waukegan Police Department Staff in closing this investigation. This was a great job by all, from the Patrol Officers who rushed to ensure the safety of everyone, the Officer who was quick to rely on training and rendered lifesaving aid to the victim, Lake County Sheriffs Tactical Response Team in providing aid to secure the scene, and Investigators who worked tirelessly to hold the suspect responsible for his acts. I am grateful for the assistance of the Waukegan Fire and Rescue Staff. We also would like to thank our partners at the Lake County States Attorney’s Office for approving charges while taking into consideration the importance of this investigation to the community of Waukegan," said Deputy Chief Craig Neal.

"I am thankful for the great investigative work by the Waukegan Police Department. This swift arrest is a direct result of the proactive safety preparations and the state-of-the-art technology deployed at major events, including mobile cameras and drones, which allowed officers to instantly identify, track, and safely apprehend the suspect," said Waukegan Mayor Sam Cunningham.

What's next:

White remains in custody pending his first court appearance. The investigation remains ongoing, police said.