Family of Mary Alice Love presses Mundelein leaders over fatal officer-involved shooting

The Brief Love's family demands answers: Family members and supporters packed a Mundelein Village Board meeting, calling for action and greater transparency following the May 11 fatal police shooting of 37-year-old Mary Alice Love. Dispute over police response: Police said Love approached officers with two knives after they responded to a report of a suicidal woman, but her family argues officers failed to properly de-escalate what they say was a mental health crisis. Investigation continues: The family is seeking the release of additional body camera footage, the firing of the officer involved, independent investigations and a public apology. They say they will continue attending board meetings as the Lake County Major Crime Task Force investigates.



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A packed and emotional Mundelein Village Board meeting unfolded Monday night as the family of Mary Alice Love and dozens of supporters called on village leaders to take action following her fatal officer-involved shooting.

Unanswered questions in fatal Mundelein shooting

The backstory:

Love’s father, brother and community members spoke during public comment, urging the mayor and village officials to address what they say are unanswered questions surrounding her death.

Love, 37, was killed May 11 after officers responded to her home for what police described as a report of a suicidal woman.

Police said Love approached officers while armed with two knives, prompting an officer to fire. Love’s family disputes that account, saying officers failed to properly de-escalate what they describe as a mental health crisis.

During Monday night’s meeting, family members and supporters called on the village to release additional body camera footage, terminate the officer who fired the fatal shot, support independent state and federal investigations, and issue a public apology over statements they say were made after the shooting.

What's next:

Love’s family says none of their requests have been fulfilled and they plan to continue attending village board meetings until they see action.

FOX Chicago reached out to the mayor's office for comment but did not receive a response. Members of the Mundelein Police Department were also in attendance at the meeting, and the department did not respond to requests for comment.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force continues to investigate the shooting.

The Source: The information in this article was reported by FOX Chicago's Leslie Moreno.



