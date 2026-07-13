Body recovered during search for missing teen in Chain O'Lakes: officials
FOX LAKE - A body has been recovered from Myers Bay in the Chain O'Lakes during the search for a missing 15-year-old boy, authorities said.
The backstory:
The incident happened around 6 p.m. Monday in Myers Bay, just outside the village of Fox Lake.
According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded after receiving a report that a 15-year-old boy disappeared underwater while swimming. Authorities said the teen jumped from a boat and did not resurface.
Divers and other emergency crews searched the lake for more than 90 minutes. The sheriff's office said the teen was not wearing a life jacket.
What's next:
The Lake County Sheriff's Office confirmed a body has been recovered from the lake. Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the person recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Lake County Sheriff.