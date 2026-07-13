Months after asbestos forced them out, some Aurora apartment residents finally return home

The Brief Fourth-floor residents are beginning to return to the Fox Shore Apartments in Aurora after being displaced when renovation work disturbed asbestos-containing materials. The Illinois EPA ordered all tenants to temporarily relocate in May while licensed professionals completed asbestos cleanup and remediation. Residents stayed in hotels, short-term rentals, or with family and friends. The return is only partially underway. Officials have not said when residents on other floors can move back, and the Illinois attorney general's office has sued the building owner and the construction company over the renovation work.



Some residents displaced from the Fox Shore Apartments in Aurora after renovation work disturbed asbestos have begun returning to their homes.

Fox Shore reopening begins

The backstory:

In May, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency said renovation work at the apartment complex disturbed asbestos-containing materials, creating a potential health risk for tenants.

State officials ordered all residents to temporarily relocate while licensed asbestos professionals cleaned and remediated the property.

Some residents said they were concerned they may have been exposed to asbestos before leaving their homes. During the relocation, tenants stayed in hotels, short-term rentals or with family and friends.

On Monday, one resident confirmed to FOX Chicago that fourth-floor tenants have begun moving back into their apartments.

Officials have not announced when residents on the remaining floors will be allowed to return.

What's next:

The Illinois attorney general's office has filed a lawsuit against the apartment building's owner and the construction company that performed the renovation work.

RELATED: Aurora apartment tenants demand answers after asbestos forces evacuations

The Source: The information in this article was reported by FOX Chicago's Lauren Scafidi and a previous FOX Chicago report.



