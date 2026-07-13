3 charged after chasing people with large knives in suburban Chicago park

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The Brief Three people were arrested after attacking someone and chasing others with knives at Sequoit Creek Park in Antioch on Saturday. Police said the suspects were armed with large knives, assaulted one person, and threatened others during the incident. The suspects were charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and the investigation is still ongoing.



Three men are facing felony charges after allegedly chasing people through an Antioch park while armed with large knives over the weekend.

What we know:

On Saturday night, Antioch police were monitoring the village’s surveillance system, which includes coverage of Sequoit Creek Park, when an officer saw a disturbance involving three people in the park located at 845 Main St. Police said two people were seen armed with large knives.

Officers responded to the park around 9 p.m. and took three people into custody. They were identified as Nicholas Pluta, 21, of Trevor, Wisconsin; Mitchell Alcock, 20, of Volo, Illinois; and Brian Marciniak, 21, of North Chicago, Illinois.

Witnesses reported that the men were carrying large fixed-blade knives. Police said one person was chased through the park before being attacked and additional victims and witnesses were threatened.

Police also alleged that one person held a knife to another person’s throat and threatened to kill them.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office charged each of the three suspects with two felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. They also received 11 additional citations for the incident.

Why you should care:

"This kind of violence is inconsistent with our community’s values, and it is not something the Antioch Police Department, the Village, or our residents will tolerate. This was a targeted incident involving known individuals, not a random attack on park patrons," said Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow.

What's next:

Police did not say what caused the disturbance and the investigation remains ongoing.