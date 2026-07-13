Chicago weather: What to expect during this week's heat wave

The Brief Today, sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 90s with cooler temperatures near Lake Michigan. Temperatures climb into the upper 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, with increasing humidity, a heat index near 100 degrees Tuesday afternoon, and an air quality alert in effect. Hot and sunny conditions continue through Friday before a slight cooldown arrives this weekend, with highs near 90 degrees Saturday and in the mid 80s Sunday.



Today kicks off the week-long heat wave in the Chicago area. Here's what you need to know.

Chicago's weather forecast

Chicagoland will see plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures today, with highs reaching the low to mid 90s for most areas. Temperatures will be cooler near Lake Michigan.

What's next:

Tuesday will be sunny with increasing humidity. Highs will climb into the upper 90s, with the heat index around 100 degrees in the afternoon. An air quality alert is in effect for most of the Chicagoland area.

The heat continues Wednesday, with sunny skies and highs again in the upper 90s. Thursday will stay hot, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 90s.

We end the week with more sunshine on Friday and highs in the low 90s.

A slight cooldown arrives this weekend, with temperatures around 90 degrees Saturday and in the mid 80s Sunday.