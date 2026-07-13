Chicago weather: What to expect during this week's heat wave
CHICAGO - Today kicks off the week-long heat wave in the Chicago area. Here's what you need to know.
Chicago's weather forecast
Chicagoland will see plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures today, with highs reaching the low to mid 90s for most areas. Temperatures will be cooler near Lake Michigan.
What's next:
Tuesday will be sunny with increasing humidity. Highs will climb into the upper 90s, with the heat index around 100 degrees in the afternoon. An air quality alert is in effect for most of the Chicagoland area.
The heat continues Wednesday, with sunny skies and highs again in the upper 90s. Thursday will stay hot, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 90s.
We end the week with more sunshine on Friday and highs in the low 90s.
A slight cooldown arrives this weekend, with temperatures around 90 degrees Saturday and in the mid 80s Sunday.
The Source: The information in this report came from Fox Chicago Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody.