Chicago police officer shoots car during large gathering in Grant Park, CPD says

The Brief A Chicago police officer shot at a car during a large gathering near Grant Park early Sunday morning. Police tried to stop cars with a deflation device and one car tried to avoid it and was headed toward officers. The officer shot and hit the car, but no one was hit. The officer had an ankle injury.



A Chicago police officer was injured after shooting a car that was headed toward him during a large gathering near Grant Park early Sunday morning.

Grant Park shooting

What we know:

Officers responded to the 300 block of E. Balbo Dr. around 3 a.m. where a large gathering was taking place, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Officers used a tire deflation device and a black sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed, tried to drive around the device and toward an officer, according to CPD.

The officer fired their gun and hit the car. No one inside the car was injured.

The officer had an ankle injury and was treated and released from a hospital.

The driver of the car was arrested. Police did not release any information about the suspect or what charges would come about.

No other injuries were reported.

What's next:

The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative leave.

COPA is investigating the shooting.