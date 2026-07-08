Libertyville teacher accused of using AI to create child sexual abuse images

The Brief A Lake County judge ordered a Libertyville middle school teacher held pending trial after prosecutors said he secretly recorded students and used AI to create child sexual abuse material. Prosecutors charged 44-year-old Marshall Sheffer with eight felony counts after students reported they believed they were being recorded in class. School leaders credited students who came forward, saying their reports helped launch the investigation and protect the school community.



A longtime Libertyville middle school teacher has been ordered held pending trial after prosecutors say he secretly recorded students and used artificial intelligence to create child sexual abuse material.

The backstory:

A Lake County judge described the allegations as a "children’s worst nightmare" during a detention hearing for 44-year-old Marshall Sheffer of Libertyville.

Sheffer is charged with eight counts related to child sexual abuse material, including two Class X felonies and six Class 1 felonies.

According to the Libertyville Police Department and the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office, the investigation began after students at Highland Middle School reported to school staff that they believed their teacher had been recording them.

Investigators obtained Sheffer’s cellphone, and a forensic examination by the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office Cyber Lab allegedly uncovered numerous images of students that prosecutors say were altered using artificial intelligence to create sexually explicit images.

Authorities also searched Sheffer’s home and seized multiple electronic devices. Electronic storage detection dogs from the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office assisted investigators in locating additional digital evidence.

Libertyville Police Chief Ed Roncone called the investigation highly sensitive and complex, crediting investigators and partner agencies for their collaboration.

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said protecting children from exploitation remains his office’s top priority and praised investigators for using digital forensics and specialized K-9 resources during the case.

What's next:

In a letter to families and staff, Libertyville School District 70 Superintendent Rebecca Jenkins said the district notified police and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services after several students reported inappropriate photos and videos allegedly taken by Sheffer in his classroom on June 3, the second-to-last day of school.

Jenkins thanked the students who came forward, saying their willingness to speak up helped protect the school community. She added the district has fully cooperated with investigators and has not been told the identities of the children involved because of the ongoing investigation and confidentiality laws protecting minors.

The investigation remains ongoing.