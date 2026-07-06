New aerial video shows two potential Chicago Bears stadium sites in Hammond as questions remain

The Brief New SkyFox video shows two potential sites in Hammond, Indiana, where the Chicago Bears could build a new stadium. The Bears have confirmed they are conducting land testing at one site while previously surveying another property near Wolf Lake. Questions remain about the impact on existing businesses, nearby residents and the timeline for the team's decision.



The Chicago Bears have yet to announce where they plan to build a proposed stadium in Hammond, Indiana, but new aerial video offers a closer look at the two sites under consideration as local leaders and residents continue to seek answers.

The backstory:

SkyFox captured video of both properties near Wolf Lake: a more than 300-acre site near Lost Marsh Golf Course and an 83-acre property at Wolf Lake Terminals just west of Interstate 90. The Bears confirmed late last month they have been taking soil samples at Wolf Lake Terminals, a move sports stadium insider Marc Ganis says signals the team's continued interest in the city.

"It indicates direction, it indicates focus, it indicates spending money in Hammond," said Ganis.

The Bears still own 326 acres at the former Arlington Park Racetrack, which the team purchased for $197.2 million. However, last month, the organization announced it is moving forward with plans for a stadium development project in Hammond, with the exact site still to be determined. McDermott recently updated the Hammond City Council on discussions with the Bears, saying the team has not shared when it plans to publicly commit to Hammond.

"No. They didn't," said McDermott.

The mayor also said a stadium project would require federal support.

"With this Bears project, we do need some heavy lifting from the federal government, so it's nice that Senator Young and Senator Banks are both on board with this," said McDermott.

The Wolf Lake Terminals property presents unique considerations. According to the company's website, the site is former U.S. government property surrounded by protected wetlands and sits adjacent to the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency. Multiple businesses currently operate on the property.

FOX Chicago reached out to the Wolf Lake Initiative, a nonprofit focused on protecting and improving the Wolf Lake ecosystem, for comment but has not yet received a response. Requests for comment were also sent to Wolf Lake Terminals, and Fox Chicago also has yet to hear back.

After FOX Chicago shared the latest developments on social media, viewers raised questions about what would happen to businesses currently operating at Wolf Lake Terminals if the Bears move forward with a stadium there. We also reached out to Sheffield Estates, a manufactured home community south of the property, after one viewer expressed concern that hundreds of residents could lose their homes. McDermott said that will not happen.

"I still have people coming up to me saying, 'Is my home going to get taken?' Zero," he said.

The mayor acknowledged businesses could ultimately be affected but downplayed the impact.

"Anything that's taken, it's a business and usually very old business that's not going to break a lot of hearts if it goes away," said McDermott.

What's next:

The Bears have not announced which Hammond property they prefer or when they expect to make a final decision. However, the Bears previously stated months ago they would have a stadium decision made in the late spring or early summer of 2026.