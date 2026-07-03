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Man charged in downtown Chicago hit-and-run

By Amarion Weathersby
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 3, 2026 12:10 PM CDT
Published July 3, 2026 12:10 PM CDT
Bradyn Jordan article

Bradyn Jordan | Chicago Police

The Brief

    • Bradyn Jordan, 19, is accused of driving the wrong way in downtown Chicago and colliding with another vehicle on North Clark Street, injuring a 40-year-old man.
    • After the crash, he attempted to flee the scene but was taken into custody shortly afterward and now faces multiple charges.
    • Police have not released details on why he was driving in the wrong direction or his current detention status.

CHICAGO - A man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run Monday in downtown Chicago.

The backstory:

Bradyn Jordan, 19, was driving the wrong way around 1:20 a.m. when he collided with another vehicle in the 800 block of North Clark Street, injuring a 40-year-old man. He then attempted to flee the scene but was taken into custody minutes later.

What we know:

Jordan was charged with one felony count of aggravated reckless driving causing great bodily harm, two misdemeanor counts of resisting/obstructing a police officer and two counts of reckless conduct causing bodily harm. He was also cited for driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what caused Jordan to drive in the wrong direction or provide an update on his current detention status.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

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