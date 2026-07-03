Man charged in downtown Chicago hit-and-run
CHICAGO - A man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run Monday in downtown Chicago.
The backstory:
Bradyn Jordan, 19, was driving the wrong way around 1:20 a.m. when he collided with another vehicle in the 800 block of North Clark Street, injuring a 40-year-old man. He then attempted to flee the scene but was taken into custody minutes later.
What we know:
Jordan was charged with one felony count of aggravated reckless driving causing great bodily harm, two misdemeanor counts of resisting/obstructing a police officer and two counts of reckless conduct causing bodily harm. He was also cited for driving the wrong way on a one-way street.
What we don't know:
Police did not say what caused Jordan to drive in the wrong direction or provide an update on his current detention status.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.