Man charged in downtown Chicago hit-and-run

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The Brief Bradyn Jordan, 19, is accused of driving the wrong way in downtown Chicago and colliding with another vehicle on North Clark Street, injuring a 40-year-old man. After the crash, he attempted to flee the scene but was taken into custody shortly afterward and now faces multiple charges. Police have not released details on why he was driving in the wrong direction or his current detention status.



A man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run Monday in downtown Chicago.

The backstory:

Bradyn Jordan, 19, was driving the wrong way around 1:20 a.m. when he collided with another vehicle in the 800 block of North Clark Street, injuring a 40-year-old man. He then attempted to flee the scene but was taken into custody minutes later.

What we know:

Jordan was charged with one felony count of aggravated reckless driving causing great bodily harm, two misdemeanor counts of resisting/obstructing a police officer and two counts of reckless conduct causing bodily harm. He was also cited for driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what caused Jordan to drive in the wrong direction or provide an update on his current detention status.