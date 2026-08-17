Cicero man charged, released after DUI-related crash killed two women

The Brief David Barajas, 21, of Cicero, faces four felony charges in connection with a June 25 crash that killed two women. Lesly Guevara, 25, died at the scene, while 27-year-old Despina Vrettos died from her injuries two days later. Barajas was released after a Friday hearing and is due back in court Sept. 4.



A 21-year-old Cicero man has been charged and released from custody in connection with a DUI-related crash that killed two women earlier this summer, according to police.

Deadly Cicero crash charges

David Barajas appeared in court last week on two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of aggravated driving under the influence causing death.

David Barajas | Cicero PD

The charges stem from a crash around 12:15 a.m. on June 25 in the 5000 block of West Ogden Avenue in Cicero.

Police said an investigation determined that Despina Vrettos, 27, of Cicero, was entering Ogden Avenue from 50th Court when her vehicle was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Barajas.

Lesly Guevara, 25, of Cicero, who was a passenger in Vrettos' vehicle, died at the scene.

Vrettos was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. She died from her injuries on June 27, two days after the crash.

What's next:

Barajas was ordered released from custody Friday and is due back in court in Maywood on Sept. 4.