Chicago crime: Carjacking leads to crash, 2 arrested, hurt on South Side, CPD says

The Brief A carjacking led to a crash on Chicago's South Side on Friday night, police said. Two people, including a man and a boy, were arrested and taken to local hospitals after the crash. Police added that charges are pending.



A carjacking led to a crash which left two suspects, including a child, injured on Chicago’s South Side on Friday night.

What we know:

Around 7:40 p.m., officers were alerted to a carjacking in or near the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A police helicopter told the responding officers that the car, a gray SUV, had lost control and crashed in the area of the 8100 block of S. Loomis Blvd. The SUV hit multiple other vehicles.

The officers found the crash and arrested a man and a boy as a result, police said.

The man sustained trauma from the crash and was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for minor injuries and was listed in good condition.

Police also found a gun at the scene of the crash.

What's next:

Charges are pending, and area detectives are investigating the incident.