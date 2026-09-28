Dolton police officer placed on leave after video circulates online
DOLTON, Ill. - A Dolton police officer has been placed on administrative leave while the village investigates a video circulating online.
Dolton officer placed on leave
What we know:
The Village of Dolton said it is aware of a video involving a member of the Dolton Police Department and an incident that happened Saturday.
The video appears to show a dispute between the officer and a man at his home in Calumet City.
What we don't know:
The department has not released specific details about what happened.
What they're saying:
The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending what the village called a "full and thorough investigation."
"Because this is an active personnel matter and investigation, the Village will provide additional details at the appropriate time," officials said.
What's next:
This is a developing story. No further information was immediately available.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Village of Dolton and a video posted to Facebook.