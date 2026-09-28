Dolton police officer placed on leave after video circulates online

The Brief A Dolton police officer has been placed on administrative leave. The village says a video involving the officer is circulating on social media. Officials say they will release more information at an appropriate time.



A Dolton police officer has been placed on administrative leave while the village investigates a video circulating online.

Dolton officer placed on leave

What we know:

The Village of Dolton said it is aware of a video involving a member of the Dolton Police Department and an incident that happened Saturday.

The video appears to show a dispute between the officer and a man at his home in Calumet City.

What we don't know:

The department has not released specific details about what happened.

What they're saying:

The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending what the village called a "full and thorough investigation."

"Because this is an active personnel matter and investigation, the Village will provide additional details at the appropriate time," officials said.

What's next:

This is a developing story. No further information was immediately available.