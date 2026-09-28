Woman killed in wrong-way crash on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive

The Brief A black SUV drove the wrong way on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday night. The SUV struck a white sedan head-on, causing a chain-reaction crash. A 35-year-old woman driving the sedan later died at Northwestern Hospital.



A woman died after a wrong-way crash late Sunday night on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Officers responded around 11:21 p.m. to the 4000 block of DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the northbound lanes for a crash, police said.

A black SUV was traveling on the wrong side of the road when it struck a white sedan head-on. The crash then caused a chain collision involving the sedan and a black coupe.

The woman, 35, in the sedan was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. She later died.

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The SUV was occupied by a man. Police said he had no reported injuries and was taken into custody by responding officers.

A man driving the coupe was not injured.

What we don't know:

The identity of the woman is still unknown.

It remains unclear why the man in the SUV was driving the wrong way.

What's next:

As of 6 a.m. Monday, the northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Oakwood Boulevard were closed as crews worked to clear the scene. Traffic was being diverted off at 47th Street.

The Chicago Police Department’s Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.