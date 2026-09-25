Chicago police seek suspect after sexually abusing woman on CTA bus

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The Brief Chicago police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of sexually abusing a 48-year-old woman on a CTA bus. The incident happened Sept. 3 in the 1100 block of West Roosevelt Road in the Little Italy neighborhood. Police described the suspect as a Black man with a beard and dark clothing and asked anyone with information to contact detectives.



Chicago police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of sexually abusing a woman on a CTA bus in the Little Italy neighborhood.

Sexual abuse on CTA bus

What we know:

Police said the incident happened around 5:25 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 1100 block of West Roosevelt Road.

According to a community alert, the male offender inappropriately touched a 48-year-old woman while she was on a CTA bus.

Police described the suspect as a Black man with a beard who was wearing dark clothing.

What you can do:

Police are reminding people to remain aware of their surroundings and call 911 to report suspicious activity. Authorities also advised people not to pursue anyone who flees from the scene and to provide police with any information they may have.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com. Police asked anyone submitting information to reference RD No. JK399008.