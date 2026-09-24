Gang members arrested in Aurora investigations, police say

The Brief Aurora police arrested four gang members during separate investigations Monday and Tuesday. Investigators recovered guns, ammunition, suspected narcotics, drug-packaging materials and cash. Three of the four suspects remain in custody, while a woman was released.



Aurora police arrested four confirmed gang members during back-to-back investigations this week, recovering guns, drugs, ammo and cash, according to the department.

Aurora gang arrests and seizures

On Monday, investigators made two separate traffic stops that led to felony arrests.

Around 5:51 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle near Marshall and Highland avenues. Police said they found an unloaded HK P30 9mm handgun and 37 rounds of ammunition. The gun had been reported stolen in Houston, Texas.

Efren Romero, 23, of Aurora, was arrested. Police identified him as a confirmed gang member and convicted felon. He also did not have a valid FOID card or Concealed Carry License, police said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Efren Romero | APD

Romero faces several felony charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He also faces charges related to driving with a revoked license and possessing cannabis while driving.

Romero remains in custody at the Kane County Adult Justice Center. His next court date is set for Sept. 30.

Later that night, around 7:45 p.m., investigators stopped another vehicle near Route 30 and Douglas Road.

Police said they found Victor Rodriguez, 18, of downstate Centralia, carrying a loaded Glock 19X 9mm handgun with an extended magazine. The gun had 29 rounds of ammunition.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Victor Rodriguez | APD

Rodriguez, whom police identified as a confirmed gang member, faces several felony weapons charges, including unlawful use of a weapon by a street gang member.

He remains in custody, with his next court date scheduled for Oct. 1. The driver of the vehicle was cited for failing to signal and released.

Search warrant leads to drug, gun arrests

On Tuesday, law enforcement served a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of South Elmwood Drive around 6:30 p.m.

Alvaro Robledo, 34, and Olivia Gonzales, 33, both of Aurora, were arrested without incident. Police identified both as confirmed gang members.

Alvaro Robledo and Olivia Gonzales | APD

Investigators said they recovered roughly:

1,596 grams of suspected cocaine

205 suspected Adderall pills

15 suspected ecstasy pills

A loaded Glock 19 9mm handgun

A Ruger .22-caliber rifle

450 rounds of ammunition

Two digital scales

Drug-packaging materials and a vacuum sealer

$2,066 in cash

Evidence seized | APD

Robledo faces multiple felony drug and weapons charges, including armed violence, drug possession with intent to deliver and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Gonzales faces felony charges for allegedly possessing cocaine, ecstasy and Adderall.

Robledo remains in custody pending a detention hearing. Gonzales was released and is due back in court Oct. 29.

What they're saying:

Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas said removing illegal firearms and drugs from the community can help prevent future violence.

"This illustrates why it is so important to have our officers out patrolling in our community. Their presence and effort are a major factor in keeping violent crime down," Thomas said in a statement. "Getting illegal firearms out of the hands of gang members and convicted felons is an important part of our commitment to reducing violent crime in our city."