Election 2026 in Illinois: When does early voting begin?

The Brief Early voting begins across Illinois this month for the 2026 Midterm Election. Below is a county-by-county look at early voting dates and locations. Election Day is Nov. 3.



Early voting in Illinois' 2026 general election gets underway this month across the Chicago area, with multiple key positions for local, state and federal offices up for grabs.

Election Day is Nov. 3, but there are various opportunities for voters to cast their ballots well before then, either in person or via the mail.

Early voting will begin on Thursday, Sept. 24 across the state, but typically at limited locations. Most counties will expand early, in-person voting beginning next month.

RELATED: 2026 Illinois Midterm Elections: Everything you should know

Here is some basic information for early voting by county.

Chicago

Early voting in the City of Chicago begins on Oct. 1 at two locations in the city's downtown area:

137 S. State Street – This is the new location for the downtown voting supersite.

69 W. Washington Street, 6th floor

Then, on Oct. 19, early voting opens at sites in all 50 wards in Chicago. Click here to look up the specific voting locations in each ward.

Any voter who lives in Chicago can vote at any of the early voting sites, no matter where they live in the city. All early voting sites are ADA-compliant and accessible to voters with disabilities, according to the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.

Ballots are available in 12 different languages: English, Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Polish, Korean, Tagalog, Gujarati, Urdu, Arabic, Ukrainian, and Russian.

Voters can request a mail-in ballot. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 29.

Residents can then mail their completed ballot to the Chicago Board of Elections (69 W. Washington St. Ste 600, Chicago, IL 60690-1122) or drop it off in person at that office.

Visit chicagoelections.gov to learn more about early voting requirements and locations.

Suburban Cook County

Early voting in suburban Cook County begins on Oct. 7 at six locations around the county:

Bridgeview Courthouse, 10220 S. 76th Avenue, Bridgeview

Cook County Clerk’s Office, 69 W. Washington Street, Chicago (Pedway level)

Markham Courthouse, 16501 S. Kedzie Avenue, Markham

Maywood Courthouse (Whitcomb Building) 1311 Maybrook Square, Maywood

Rolling Meadows Courthouse, 2121 Euclid Avenue, Rolling Meadows

Skokie Courthouse, 5600 Old Orchard Road, Skokie

Then, early voting will expand to more locations on Oct. 19 at several more voting sites, which are listed on the Cook County Clerk’s Office website, including specific locations, dates and times.

Voters can also request a mail-in ballot online.

DeKalb County

Early voting in DeKalb County begins on Sept. 24, at the county's Legislative Center in the Gathertorium, located at 200 N. Main St. in Sycamore.

Initial hours will be Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and then expand to weekend hours starting on Oct. 24.

Early voting expands to more locations on Oct. 19:

Kingston Friendship Center, 120 Main St., Kingston

DeKalb Township Building, 2323 S. 4th St., DeKalb

NIU-Holmes Student Center Gallery Lounge, 340 Carroll Ave., DeKalb

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Visit the DeKalb County Clerk's Office for more on early voting locations and hours.

DuPage County

Early voting in DuPage County will begin (tentatively) on Sept. 24 at five temporary voting locations:

Addison Township Office, 401 N. Addison Road, Addison

Bartlett Community Center, 700 S. Bartlett Road, Bartlett

Downers Grove Village Hall, 850 Curtiss Street, Downers Grove

DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton

Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle Street, Naperville

The temporary early voting sites will be open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

More early voting locations are tentatively set to open up on Oct. 19 through Election Day. The list of locations can be found on the DuPage County Clerk’s Office.

Those locations will be open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voters can also request a mail-in ballot. The last day that the clerk's office can send out a mail-in ballot is Oct. 29.

Visit the DuPage County Clerk’s Office website for more on early voting requirements and sites.

Grundy County

Early voting in Grundy County begins Sept. 24 at the county courthouse lobby, located at 111 E. Washington Street, Room 12, in Morris on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on early voting times and locations, visit the Grundy County Clerk's Office website.

Kane County

Early voting in Kane County begins on Sept. 24 at the Kane County Elections main office and its satellite office in Aurora.

The Kane County Clerk's Office is located at 719 S. Batavia Ave, Building B, in Geneva.

The clerk's office's Aurora satellite office is located at 5 E. Downer Place.

Early voting is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Then on Oct. 18, early voting will expand to all of Kane County’s permanent polling places, which are listed on the clerk's office's website.

Voters can also request a mail-in ballot.

Go to the Kane County Clerk’s Office website for more information on early voting locations and requirements.

Kendall County

Early voting in Kendall County will begin on Sept. 20 at the Kendall County Clerk's Office, located at 502 S. Main Street in Yorkville.

Voting will be held Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., and those hours will expand starting Oct. 19.

Early voting will also expand on Oct. 19 at the Oswego Village Hall, at 100 Parkers Mill (Community Room) in Oswego. Voting will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Voters can also register to vote and request a mail-in ballot on the Kendall County Clerk’s website.

Visit the Kendall County Clerk's Office website for more information on early voting.

McHenry County

Early voting in McHenry County starts on Sept. 24 at the McHenry County Elections Center, which is at 410 S. Eastwood Dr. in Woodstock.

Voting there will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Other early voting sites will open on Oct. 19:

Algonquin Library, 2600 Harnish Dr., Algonquin

Algonquin Township Office, 3702 US Highway 14, Crystal Lake (Building 6B)

Cary Park District, 255 Briargate Rd., Cary

Crystal Lake Public Library, 126 Paddock St., Crystal Lake

Dunham Township Office, 107 Airport Rd., Harvard

Huntley Park District, 12015 Mill St., Huntley (South entrance)

Marengo City Hall, 132 E. Prairie St., Marengo (Rear entrance only)

McHenry Township Office, 3703 N. Richmond Rd., Johnsburg

Lake in the Hills Village Hall, 600 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills

McHenry City Hall, 333 S. Green St., McHenry

Nunda Township Office, 3510 Bay Rd, Crystal Lake

Residents can apply for a vote-by-mail application at the McHenry County Clerk’s Office website.

For more information on early voting hours and locations in McHenry County, they can also check out the clerk's office website.

Lake County

Early voting in Lake County starts on Sept. 24 at the County Clerk’s Office, 18 N. County Street in Waukegan, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More early voting sites will open on March 2, including:

Antioch Township Office, 1275 Main St., Antioch

Deerspring Pool, 200 Deerfield Rd., Deerfield

Ela Township Office, 1155 E. IL Route 2, Lake Zurich

Fremont Township Center, 22385 IL Route 60, Mundelein

Grant Township Center, 26725 W. Molidor Rd., Ingleside

Gurnee Village Hall, 325 N. O’Plaine Rd., Gurnee

History Center of Lake Forest-Lake Bluff, 509 E. Deerpath Rd., Lake Forest

Lake County Central Permit Facility, 500 W. Winchester Rd., Libertyville

Wauconda Township Office, 505 W. Bonner Rd., Wauconda

William E. Peterson Park, 16652 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Prairie View

Zion City Hall, 2828 Sheridan Rd., Zion

Early voting will be held on weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. with no voting on Sundays.

Other voting sites will have extended hours:

Diamond Lake Recreation Center, 1016 Diamond Lake Rd., Mundelein

Highwood Library & Community Center, 102 Highwood Ave., Highwood

Lake Barrington Village Hall, 23860 N. Old Barrington Rd., Lake Barrington

Lake County Main Courthouse Lobby, 18 N. County St., Waukegan

Lilac Cottage at Bowen Park, 1911 N. Sheridan Rd., Waukegan

North Chicago Public Library, 2100 Argonne Dr., North Chicago

Round Lake Beach Village Hall, 1937 N. Municipal Way, Round Lake Beach

Voters can also request a mail-in ballot.

https://www.lakecountyil.gov/351/Voter-Power-for-Registered-Voters

Visit the Lake County Clerk’s Office for more information on early voting locations.

Will County

Early voting in Will County begins Sept. 24 at the Will County Clerk's Office, located at 302 N. Chicago Street in Joliet.

Starting in early March, early voting will expand to more than 20 locations including:

City of Braidwood, 141 W. Main St., Braidwood

City of Naperville, 300 S. Eagle St., Naperville

Crete Township, 1367 Wood St., Crete

Fountaindale Public Library, 300 W. Briarcliff Rd., Bolingbrook

Frankfort Public Library, 21119 S. Pfeiffer Rd., Frankfort

Governors State University Hantack House, 1 University Pkwy., University Park (Across from Paul Bunyan statue)

Hartman Recreation Center, 511 Collins St., Joliet

Homer Township, 14350 W. 151st St., Homer Glen

Joliet Park District, 3000 W. Jefferson St., Joliet

Lockport Township Community Room, 1463 S. Farrell Rd., Lockport

Naperville Public Library 95th Street, 3015 Cedar Glade Rd., Naperville

Prairie Activity & Rec. Center, 24550 Renwick Rd., Plainfield

Spanish Community Center, 309 N. Eastern Ave., Joliet (Use Franklin Street entrance.)

Troy Township, 25448 W. Seil Rd., Shorewood

Village of Channahon, 24555 S. Navajo Dr., Channahon

Village of Elwood, 401 E. Mississippi Ave., Elwood

Village of Frankfort, 432 W. Nebraska St., Frankfort

Village of Manhattan, 260 Market Pl., Manhattan

Village of Mokena, 11004 Carpenter St., Mokena

Village of Monee, 5130 W. Court St., Monee

Village of New Lenox, 1 Veterans Pkwy., New Lenox

Village of Plainfield, 24401 W. Lockport St., Plainfield

Village of Romeoville, 1050 W. Romeo Rd., Romeoville

Washington Township, 30200 Town Center Rd., Beecher

Check the Will County Clerk's Office website for more specific early voting site information.

Voters can also request a mail-in ballot.