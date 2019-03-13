Body identified as missing 18-year-old McHenry man: police
The body of an 18-year-old man who had been missing for a week was found Saturday in an unincorporated area of suburban McHenry County, authorities said.
Dozens displaced after overnight fire at Crystal Lake apartment
5 arrested in Crystal Lake after vehicle is stolen from Wisconsin
Five people were arrested Monday in Crystal Lake after allegedly fleeing from police in a vehicle that had been stolen out of Wisconsin.
Woman killed by Metra train in Cary; UP-NW service resumes
Metra trains on the Union Pacific-Northwest line are moving again after a woman was hit by a train near northwest suburban Cary.
No big winner in multi-million dollar Queen of Hearts drawing
People flooded the McHenry VFW Tuesday night hoping to win the Queen of Hearts drawing. The grand prize was $3.4 million.
Exclusive: DCFS investigators reveal missteps of agency
The death of a McHenry County 5-year-old last month, whose parents are charged with his murder, has many pointing the finger at the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services.
Public visitation held for slain 5-year-old AJ Freund
Hundreds of people have converged on a northern Illinois funeral home to pay respects to a 5-year-old boy whose parents have been charged with his murder.
Child welfare experts weigh in on DCFS decision in Crystal Lake case
Nonprofit groups often provide treatment and counseling for families strained by drug use. One of those groups in Cook County is Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities. CEO Pam Rodriguez talks about it.
Investigators gather evidence from Crystal Lake home
Authorities gathered evidence Wednesday from the home of Andrew "AJ" Freund, a boy who went missing from Crystal Lake, Illinois nearly a week ago.
Sources: Body of missing Crystal Lake boy found in Woodstock
Police sources tell FOX 32 the body of the missing boy from Crystal Lake has been found on private property near Woodstock.
Search for missing 5-year-old boy enters fifth day
Funeral of slain deputy Jacob Keltner set for Wednesday
