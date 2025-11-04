Man and woman found dead in parked car in Crystal Lake, police say

The Brief A man and woman were found dead in a vehicle early Tuesday in Crystal Lake. First responders tried life-saving measures, but both were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say there’s no danger to the public as the investigation continues.



A man and woman were found dead inside a vehicle early Tuesday morning in northwest suburban Crystal Lake, police said.

What we know:

Crystal Lake police and firefighters were called around 5:32 a.m. to the 700 block of Coventry Lane after someone reported two people who appeared to be asleep in a car parked on the roadway.

When officers arrived, they found a woman, about 20 years old, and a man, about 32, unresponsive inside the vehicle. Police said there were no obvious signs of injury. Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures, but both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office responded to assist in the investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of the two people, and it remains unclear what caused their deaths.

What's next:

The deaths remain under investigation. Authorities said they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620, or send an anonymous text to 847411 by typing "CLPDTIP" followed by the information.