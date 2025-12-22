Family of Chicago boy killed by car wants justice, driver with DUI history faces no charges

The Brief A 9-year-old boy died months ago after being hit by a car on his way to school on Chicago's West Side. Months later, the family is still seeking criminal charges in the case.



A 9-year-old boy died months ago on Chicago's West Side after being hit by a car on his way to school.

His family is awaiting answers after the driver who allegedly hit him was never criminally charged.

What we know:

Alejandra Gallegos is preparing to spend her first Christmas without her son.

Anakin Perez loved football and playing alongside his siblings—a little boy with a full life ahead of him. But on the morning of Sept.18, 2025, as he went to school, that life was taken in an instant.

Horrifying crash caught on video

Surveillance footage shows Anakin running toward school in the 4800 block of West Walton. Within seconds, a Chevy sedan struck him, dragging his body approximately 75 feet.

Witnesses at the scene rushed to help, but it was too late. Alejandra describes the moment she arrived:

"I start running," said Gallegos. "He’s just laying on the floor. I didn’t see him moving. I didn’t see him breathing."

The tragedy happened just steps from Ronald McNair Elementary School, leaving a community in shock.

Driver faces only a traffic citation

The woman behind the wheel was released without criminal charges.

Chicago police confirmed she was issued a single citation for Pedestrian in Roadway – Due Care.

"It would have taken 48 hours to hold this young lady, but instead this young man's death is reduced to a traffic ticket," said Cierra Norris, the attorney for Anakin's family.

Home surveillance shows the driver left the scene and returned 30 minutes later. She was never given a breathalyzer and refused a field sobriety test.

Family questions law enforcement decisions

Anakin’s family and attorney said Chicago police and the Cook County State’s Attorney had options to detain the driver or secure a blood test.

"They could have petitioned a judge for a search warrant. If she’s not going to blow, then we’ll get her blood drawn," the attorney said.

Fox Chicago’s investigation into the driver’s history revealed more than half a dozen past traffic violations, including driving on an expired license, failing to yield, ignoring stop signs, driving uninsured, and failing to appear in court. Most concerning was an active DUI case involving reckless driving, improper lane changes, and an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

The family is asking: how was someone with this history legally allowed behind the wheel?

"Who made the decision that all they were going to do was issue a traffic violation?" the attorney asked. "We want to know."

Life after loss

For Gallegos, every day carries the weight of losing her son.

"The moment I wake up to the moment I go to sleep, my whole schedule is changed," she said. "It really hurt us. It really changed us. We’re still in shock. I’m still in denial."

Gallegos said she is not only seeking justice for Anakin but also answers to prevent other families from experiencing the same pain.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a statement, "We have not been contacted by law enforcement to review this incident for potential felony charges. Our office remains committed to pursuing justice for everyone in our communities."

In a statement, the Chicago Police Department said, "The investigation remains open and ongoing. We cannot comment on specifics of an open investigation. At the time of the incident, the driver was issued a citation for Pedestrian in Roadway – Due Care."

Today, the family maintains a memorial in Anakin’s honor—a quiet reminder of a life lost and questions still unanswered.