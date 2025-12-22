Alleged Chicago gang members indicted, accused of 13 killings, feds say

The Brief Six alleged Chicago street gang members and associates were accused of participating in several crimes by federal prosecutors. The defendants were allegedly a part of the Faceworld street gang, according to prosecutors. The group is also tied to as many as 13 killings in Chicago.



Six alleged members and associates of a Chicago street gang were accused in federal court of participating in a criminal organization that committed murder, armed robberies and carjackings on the city’s South Side.

What we know:

Federal prosecutors alleged in an indictment that members of the Faceworld street gang committed several criminal acts, including 13 murders, and numerous attempted murders, assaults, armed robberies, and carjackings in Chicago, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Illinois.

The defendants were accused of several crimes including shooting at passengers aboard a CTA bus and at mourners attending the funeral of a rival gang member allegedly killed by Faceworld members. They also allegedly threatened and intimidated victims and witnesses to prevent them from cooperating with law enforcement. The defendants were also accused of trafficking cocaine and heroin in Chicago and Iowa.

All six defendants were charged with racketeering conspiracy, including Dontae Harper, 28, Tyrone Foy, 31, Tyjuan Tapplar, 25, Robert Lee Thomas, 22, Davion Harris, 28, and Deavean McClure, 26.

Haper, Foy, and Tapplar were also charged with murder which could result in a death sentence if convicted, prosecutors said.

Racketeering conspiracy generally carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.