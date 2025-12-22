Chicago area crash involving beer truck leaves 1 hurt, police say

The Brief A crash involving a truck carrying 20 tons of beer left one person injured on Monday. Police said to expect delays in the area on I-80 near suburban Lansing.



A crash on I-80 involving a semi-truck carrying about 40,000 pounds of beer left one person injured and led to traffic delays on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

Illinois State Police said they responded to the scene on Interstate 80 just west of Torrence Avenue near south suburban Lansing around 3:18 p.m.

The crash involved the truck and a passenger car. The severity of the injury was unclear, as was the exact cause of the crash.

Police said drivers in the area should expect delays while recovery efforts were underway.

ISP is investigating the crash.