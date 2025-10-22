Skateboarder hospitalized after suburban hit-and-run crash, man arrested: sheriff

The Brief An 18-year-old Marengo man was seriously injured Saturday evening when a dark-colored SUV struck him while he was skateboarding near Huntley and fled the scene, authorities said. The victim was airlifted to Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside in Rockford and was listed in serious but stable condition. Investigators identified the vehicle as a 2019 Toyota Highlander and arrested 35-year-old Issac Keating of Marengo, who faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to the hit-and-run.



A man is hospitalized and another is in custody following a hit-and-run crash last weekend near suburban Huntley, authorities said.

What we know:

The crash happened about 6:44 p.m., Saturday, in the 14900 block of Harmony Road, west of Briar Hill Road, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

An 18-year-old Marengo man was riding a skateboard near the white edge line of the eastbound lane when he was struck by a dark-colored SUV, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle fled the scene after the collision.

The victim was airlifted to Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside in Rockford, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.

Charges Filed :

Sheriff’s officials said investigators later identified the suspect’s vehicle as a 2019 Toyota Highlander, which led to the arrest of a 35-year-old Marengo man, Issac Keating.

Keating is charged with failure to report an accident involving personal injury, a Class 2 felony; leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury, a Class 4 felony; and failure to provide aid, a Class A misdemeanor, according to authorities.

The investigation remains ongoing.