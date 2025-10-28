Man electrocuted, another hurt after farm equipment hits power lines in rural Illinois: sheriff

The Brief A 38-year-old Woodstock man was electrocuted and killed Monday evening after a tractor’s grain chute struck overhead power lines along County Line Road in McHenry County. The 56-year-old Hebron man operating the tractor was hospitalized in fair condition at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Rockford. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are investigating; ComEd crews responded to handle the downed lines.



A man was killed and another injured Monday evening after farm equipment came into contact with live power lines along a rural road in McHenry County.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 5:17 p.m. along County Line Road, south of Jackson Road, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a 56-year-old Hebron man was operating a tractor pulling a grain cart. The tractor was in a ditch next to the roadway while attempting to offload grain into a semi-truck parked on the road.

During the process, the grain cart’s chute struck overhead power lines, bringing them down. The lines made contact with the tractor, and a 38-year-old Woodstock man operating the semi tried to approach and board the tractor when he was electrocuted, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The tractor operator was taken to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Rockford, where he was listed in fair condition, officials said.

ComEd crews also responded to address the downed power lines and assist in the investigation.

What's next:

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and McHenry County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate.