South Shore families forced out of apartment building after judge deems conditions unlivable

The Brief Residents were evicted from a South Shore apartment building after a judge ruled it was unsafe to occupy. The complex is the same one raided by ICE agents earlier this fall. Many families say they were left scrambling for housing as cold weather arrives.



Families living in a troubled South Shore apartment building were forced to leave their homes Tuesday after a judge ruled the property was too dangerous to remain open, leaving some residents without a clear place to go as temperatures drop.

What we know:

The building, near 75th Street and South Shore Drive, has been under scrutiny for months and gained widespread attention after it was raided by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in September.

Since then, residents have reported worsening conditions inside the complex.

After weeks of legal action, a Cook County judge ordered tenants to vacate, citing serious safety and habitability issues. Residents spent the day packing belongings and helping neighbors move out of apartments many had lived in for years.

Rochell Connor, who lived in the building, said conditions had become unbearable.

"Filthiness, no gas, no water, elevators not working. It was just disgusting. I had to get out of here," she said.

City records show the building was cited multiple times for problems ranging from lack of heat and utilities to structural concerns. Connor said she never wants to live in similar conditions again.

"I deserve better than this. I’ll never live like this again," she said, describing ongoing safety issues inside the complex.

Tenants had organized in hopes of gaining more time to move and requested $7,500 per household to help with relocation costs, but the court denied both requests.

Throughout the day, community organizations worked to assist displaced residents.

James Fife, with the Southside Heroin Opioid Task Force, said volunteers were offering connections to housing, mental health services and employment assistance.

"We came out today to see if we could offer referrals for housing, mental health, employment, whatever support people might need," Fife said.

Connor said she had already moved out but returned to help elderly neighbors who struggled to leave, especially those using wheelchairs or walkers. She described waiting for firefighters to help people navigate stairwells after elevators stopped working.

By nightfall, many residents said they had no choice but to stay with friends, seek space in shelters or leave the neighborhood entirely. Some told reporters they still had nowhere to go.

What's next:

Advocates warn the full impact of the eviction may take days to emerge, as families seek stable housing and colder temperatures make the search even more urgent.