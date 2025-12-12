Despite mayday call, no injuries in major house fire on Chicago’s South Side

A large house fire on Chicago’s South Side drew a massive emergency response Friday evening.

What we know:

The fire broke out shortly after 5 p.m. at a home near 82nd Street and Lafayette Avenue.

Chicago fire officials said a "mayday" call was issued during the response, but no injuries were reported. The scene has since been secured.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ House fire on Chicago's South Side.

What's next:

FOX 32 Chicago has a crew at the scene and will bring more updates to this story as they become available.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.