Despite mayday call, no injuries in major house fire on Chicago’s South Side
CHICAGO - A large house fire on Chicago’s South Side drew a massive emergency response Friday evening.
What we know:
The fire broke out shortly after 5 p.m. at a home near 82nd Street and Lafayette Avenue.
Chicago fire officials said a "mayday" call was issued during the response, but no injuries were reported. The scene has since been secured.
House fire on Chicago's South Side.
What's next:
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Fire Department.