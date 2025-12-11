Chicago weather: Dangerously cold conditions this weekend with -15 to -25 degree wind chills

It was a fairly quiet day with highs in the mid to upper 20s under mostly cloudy skies. A low-pressure system will pass southwest of Chicagoland tonight, possibly bringing light snow to parts of our region overnight. LaSalle, Grundy, and Kankakee Counties could see a dusting, but otherwise it'll be a mostly cloudy and quiet night.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with just a small chance for a few scattered snow showers. Temperatures will warm from morning lows in the low 20s to near 30 degrees in the afternoon.

Bitter cold air pours into the region Friday night with lows falling to the single digits. Another storm system will be passing by on Saturday, bringing the chance for snow mainly near and south of I-80. Daytime temperatures will be between 10-15 degrees and wind chills will be dangerously cold in the -5 to -10 range.

It gets worse Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will drop below zero just about areawide Saturday night with wind chills as low as -15 to -25. It appears likely that the National Weather Service will issue a Cold Weather Advisory for the dangerously cold conditions Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday's high temperatures will only top out near 10 degrees with wind chills never climbing above zero. Bears fans will need to take the cold seriously to protect themselves from the threat of frostbite!

Once we get through the weekend, we have milder days ahead. Temperatures will rebound into the 20s on Monday, 30s on Tuesday, near 40 on Wednesday, and we actually have a shot at near 50 degrees by Thursday.