Chicago Ridge man accused in father’s killing now facing murder charge: police

The Brief A Chicago Ridge man, Alaa Edeen M. Qouqazeh, 27, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his father, Mohammad Qouqazeh, 59. Authorities found the victim unresponsive on Dec. 8, and the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma. Police say the case appears to be an isolated domestic incident; no further details have been released.



A suburban Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his father, Chicago Ridge police said.

What we know:

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office on Wednesday approved the charges against Alaa Edeen M. Qouqazeh, 27, in the killing of Mohammad Qouqazeh, 59.

Police said the charges stem from a homicide investigation that began Dec. 8. Officers and Chicago Ridge firefighters responded just before 4:30 a.m. to a home in the 10500 block of South Austin Avenue, where they found Mohammad unresponsive.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office determined he died from blunt force trauma to the head, neck and chest. His death was ruled a homicide.

Alaa Qouqazeh was taken into custody shortly after the incident, authorities said.

What's next:

Police have previously described the case as an isolated domestic incident, though no additional details have been released.