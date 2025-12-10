Former Hartgrove Hospital counselor returns to court for sex abuse case

The Brief Edmund Rivers, 68, who is charged with sexually abusing minors while employed by Hartgrove Hospital, appeared in court Wednesday. The criminal complaint in Rivers' case remains sealed, but is expected to be made available in the coming weeks. Rivers is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, Dec. 16.



A former mental health counselor at Hartgrove Hospital on Chicago's West Side — accused of sexually abusing young patients — appeared in Cook County Criminal Court on Wednesday.

Edmund Rivers, 68, is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, Dec. 16.

What we know:

Rivers, who was wearing a yellow Department of Corrections jumpsuit, appeared before Cook County Judge Luciano Panici, Jr. on Wednesday morning.

The defendant was unshackled and not handcuffed, but has been ordered to remain behind bars without bond.

In early December, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office filed charges against the former counselor, who worked at Hartgrove Hospital from 1993 to 2004. Rivers is facing five felony counts of sexual assault for allegedly abusing five boys at the behavioral health facility, located near Roosevelt Road and Waller Avenue.

Prosecutors said the victims were between the ages of 14 and 17 years old at the time.

In court Wednesday, Rivers was met by his new attorney, who declined to offer comment on the case following the hearing. He has retained Harrison & Alnaqib to represent him.

During the hearing, Rivers' attorney filed a motion for a healthcare order, asking that Rivers is guaranteed access to his inhaler for asthma — a request that was granted by the judge.

The criminal complaint remains sealed, but is expected to be made available in the coming weeks.

The criminal charges against Rivers stem from a civil lawsuit filed nearly one year ago to the day.

Dig deeper:

While Rivers’ criminal case moves through the courts, Hartgrove Hospital and its owner, Universal Health Services, Inc., are still facing a civil lawsuit filed last December — a case prosecutors say prompted victims to come forward, ultimately leading to the criminal charges.

As it pertains to the criminal case against Rivers, victims reported to police that the alleged abuser would often threaten to inject them with a sedative if they didn't comply with his advances, according to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

"I think [the criminal charges] bring some relief to our clients who have lived with this for a decade or two or more. But the work isn't done," said Michael Grieco, founding partner of Gould Grieco & Hensley.

When the civil lawsuit was first filed, Gould Grieco & Hensley was representing more than 100 former patients. Now, that number has nearly doubled.

"It was something where lots of children were being shepherded in and out, and there were not good, safe protocols to ensure that that there was accountability for the staff and for the policies and procedures that were supposed to be in place," Grieco shared.

Grieco said that for decades, patients needed an advocate but didn't have one. Now, he is preparing for the civil trial, which is currently scheduled for February 2026.

"And then there's a number of clients that we know that have been abused by others, and we're diligently working with government officials to bring those people under prosecution while we continue to beat the drum of the civil case," Grieco said.

What they're saying:

A representative for Hartgrove Hospital issued the following statement to FOX 32 Chicago on Wednesday:

"We take the safety of those entrusted to our care very seriously. We are unable to comment on pending litigation, particularly as it relates to matters involving ex-employees. The events in question are alleged to have occurred over 20 years ago, and the individual involved has not been employed by Hartgrove for more than two decades. We intend to cooperate with all investigating and prosecuting authorities as required."

What's next:

Rivers is due back in court next week.