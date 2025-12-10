Chicago weather: Get ready for more snow

The Brief Light snow and strong winds move in today with falling temperatures. Another round of snow arrives Thursday night with a weekend storm still possible. Bitter arctic air will settle in this weekend with dangerous wind chills.



There’s more snow, wind and a truck-load of cold in the upcoming Chicago forecast.

What we know:

Expect some snow this morning which might have at least minor impacts on the back half of the morning drive. There can even be some lake-effect snow along the Illinois shore around midday. Amounts will be meager, generally less than an inch.

Highs today will occur this morning (it just hit 40 degrees) with 20s settling in for the afternoon. Winds will howl at speeds of up to 35 mph at times.

Tomorrow will be less windy with some sunshine mixing in. Highs will be around 25 degrees.

The next snowmaker quickly scoots in tomorrow night with 2–5 inches looking increasingly likely.

The next storm system is another weekend hit with Saturday being "the day." However, the current forecast model trend is for more impact south of our area, but these clippers often end up being depicted too far south, so stay tuned.

What’s a certainty is that brutal arctic air will be in place this weekend with highs in the low double digits and wind chills which could be as bad as -20°.